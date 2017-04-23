First round of NHL playoffs has been ...

First round of NHL playoffs has been full of surprises

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist tends the net against Canadiens centre Tomas Plekanec during the third period of Game 6 of their first-round NHL playoff series at in New York on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Chicago and Montreal failed to advance past the first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Sun Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) Sun Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr 16 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC