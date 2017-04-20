Ex-QMJHL general manager sees both Ha...

Ex-QMJHL general manager sees both Habs and Rangers coaches as sons

12 hrs ago

As the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers rekindle their rivalry with the start of their playoff series on Wednesday, a former general manager in Quebec's top junior league has divided loyalties. For Charlie Henry, Habs coach Claude Julien and Rangers coach Alain Vigneault - two alumni of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League - are more like sons.

