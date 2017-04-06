Emelin injury sees Canadiens recall Lernout from AHL on emergency basis
Defenceman Brett Lernout was recalled on an emergency basis from St. John's of the American Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday. The move came after rearguard Alexei Emelin left a 2-1 loss in Buffalo on Wednesday night with a lower body injury.
