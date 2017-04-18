Coaching the Habs back from the brink
Most coaches will break down a result by focusing on key moments which defined the final scoreline, such as goals for and goals against, and assign credit or blame to individual players on the sequence. I've briefly done that below on the Rangers' second goal, when Tomas Plekanec lost coverage on New York defenseman Brandy Skjei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|21 hr
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC