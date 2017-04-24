Carey Price: Arizona Coyote. Making the impossible...possible?

The Montreal Canadiens have once again bounced out of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and this has been greeted with the usual calm and rational response that you'd expect from a market that would never do anything silly like trade away a generational defenseman straight up for an albatross of a contra...*sees PK Subban still in the playoffs*...oh, yeah. But that doesn't mean that they'd make the same mistake again, right? That would be stu...wait a second... So, essentially, when it comes to panic-trading a star player to try and fix a perceived illness, Marc Bergevin has form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.