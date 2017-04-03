Canadiens vs. Sabres: Game thread, rosters, lines and how to watch

With the season winding down, and both a playoff position and Atlantic Division title clinched, the Habs are in Buffalo to hopefully keep rolling at the rate they have been over the past fifteen games. The team's record since Claude Julien took over, 15-5-1, is as good as a turnaround anyone could have expected when he took over a team that was 18-18-7 after opening their season 13-1-1.

