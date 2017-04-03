Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lineups, and how to watch

With the home schedule wrapped up and just a single game left in the regular-season, the Montreal Canadiens have taken the opportunity to rest their top players for an extra day before the playoffs begin. Carey Price , Andrei Markov , Max Pacioretty , Alexander Radulov , and Tomas Plekanec will be watching tonight's game as their team takes on the Detroit Red Wings .

