Canadiens vs. Rangers - Game Six: Preview, Start Time, How to Watch, and Tale of the Tape
On a Saturday night in late April, we've reached the point of the Montreal Canadiens ' first playoff series of 2016-17 that need never have come. Entering Game Six, the Habs have held the edge in play for most of the series, but whether it's due to the poor efforts they reserved for Games Four and Five, their continual disappearing act in the second period, some critical roster and lineup decisions, or just plain bad luck, the Tricolore find themselves looking for a way back from the brink .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Fri
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC