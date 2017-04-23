Canadiens spent too much time getting...

Canadiens spent too much time getting tougher, not enough time getting better

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Before this season their biggest issue was an overreliance on starting goaltender Carey Price , where they would be content to allow him to make as many saves as he had to make for the team to squeeze out a bunch of 2-1 or 2-0 wins. When he was healthy and on top of his game, his performance masked a lot of the flaws and the team won a lot of games .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 16 hr Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) 17 hr Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr 16 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC