Canadiens make some lineup changes fo...

Canadiens make some lineup changes for Game 3

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Montreal Canadiens are making a few lineup changes for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Sunday night when Torrey Mitchell and Brandon Davidson will replace Andreas Martinsen and Nikita Nesterov . Mitchell was skating on a line alongside Steve Ott and Dwight King , while Davidson was skating on a defense pairing next to Nathan Beaulieu .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) 40 min Dev Starr 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 43 min Dev Starr 4
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already (Oct '16) Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC