Canadiens make some lineup changes for Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens are making a few lineup changes for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Sunday night when Torrey Mitchell and Brandon Davidson will replace Andreas Martinsen and Nikita Nesterov . Mitchell was skating on a line alongside Steve Ott and Dwight King , while Davidson was skating on a defense pairing next to Nathan Beaulieu .

