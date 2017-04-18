Canadiens expect Alexei Emelin back for Game 5
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Alexei Emelin is expected to return from injury for Game 5 against the New York Rangers. Emelin was on the third pairing with Nathan Beaulieu at the team's morning skate on Thursday.
