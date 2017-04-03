Canadiens defenceman Weber to sit out two games with lower body injury
Defenceman Shea Weber will miss at least two Montreal Canadiens games with a lower body injury, the NHL club announced Monday. He will sit out games Monday night in Florida and Wednesday night in Buffalo.
