Canadiens coach Julien defends Pacioretty, mild reaction to Nash hit on Price
Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien talked about keeping things in perspective heading into Game 5 of their playoff series with the New York Rangers. That regular season scoring leader Max Pacioretty has yet to score in the first four games does not mean he is an underachiever, he said.
