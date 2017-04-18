Canadiens' Carey Price among Vezina finalists
Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens is amongst the finalists named for the Vezina Trophy - awarded for the NHL's best goaltender - on Saturday. Price, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals were named the three finalists on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Fri
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC