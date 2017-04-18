Blackhawks' Fan's Guide to Choosing a Bandwagon Team

The Blackhawks sadly will not be posing with the Stanley Cup this summer, but which team should Hawks fans root for to hoist the trophy? With the Chicago Blackhawks eliminated from the postseason, there is one question on the minds of many fans: who should they root for as the NHL playoffs continue? There are several teams that we can eliminate right off the bat. The St. Louis Blues, being one of the Blackhawks' biggest rivals, have got to be on that list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.