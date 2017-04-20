Bhangra dancers celebrate Montreal Canadiens playoff spot
What do you do when you're a Bhangra dancer, you love the Montreal Canadiens and your team made the playoffs? As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, you dance! What do you do when you're a Bhangra dancer, you love the Montreal Canadiens, and your team made the playoffs? You dance. The two friends who put it together, Prateek Saini and Harshjot Singh, immigrated from India five years ago to study in Canada.
