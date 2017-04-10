Berenson Leaves Lasting Impact on Former Players in NHL
After Red Berenson retired Monday , many of his former players expressed their gratitude for the University of Michigan's longtime ice hockey coach. In his 33 seasons coaching the Wolverines, 73 of Berenson's players went on to the National Hockey League, the most in NCAA Division I over that time.
