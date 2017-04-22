Andrew Shaw to miss Game 6 with upper...

Andrew Shaw to miss Game 6 with upper-body injury

11 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Julien confirmed on Saturday afternoon that forward Andrew Shaw will not play in Game 6 due to an upper-body injury. Julien said he is considered day-to-day at this point.

