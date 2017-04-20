2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Underway
The Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs in the East, and Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in the West all reached the playoffs, but their paths are challenging as the top three teams in each conference are U.S.-based. Alex Ovechkin's Washington Capitals are favored to emerge from the Eastern Conference after finishing with the NHL's best record for a second consecutive season.
