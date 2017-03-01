Young fan hopes his first NHL game won't be Price-less
Logan Marche would love to meet his idol, Canadiens goalie Carey Price, at the Habs game against Ottawa on March 18, but if he doesn't, "that's OK." He'll still enjoy seeing his first NHL game in person.
