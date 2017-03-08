Wagmatcook First Nations students mee...

Wagmatcook First Nations students meet prime minister

An interest in politics and leadership brought a group of young students from their picturesque community on the Bras d'Or to the big city of Ottawa this week. For eight Grade 11 and 12 students from Wagmatcookewey School in Wagmatcook First Nation, one of the many highlights of their trip to the nation's capital was a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

