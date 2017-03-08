Visualizing the Montreal Canadiens' financial situation with the...

On Wednesday, the final day of the General Managers Meetings, it became known the salary cap is projected to be between $75.5 and $76.0 million for the 2017-18 season. Bill Daly says the NHL's salary cap is projected to be $75.5M-$76M next season, but adds it will depend on inflator negotiations with NHLPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.