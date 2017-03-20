Top 20 RFAs of 2017: Latest on big contract years
The Hockey Central panel look at how important Alex Galchenyuk is to the Montreal Canadiens and how when he is playing well, the Habs are usually winning. Arguably the most dangerous RFA-in-waiting, 2016 Calder winner Artemi Panarin got the jump on his classmates by inking a two-year, $12-million extension in late December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC