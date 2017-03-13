Throwback Thursday: Possible collusion to protect a player during the 1967 expansion draft

With the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft taking place on June 20, 2017, details are starting to formalize regarding the process the Vegas Golden Knights will use to pick their inaugural roster. They will have a list of unprotected players from each of the existing 30 teams in the league, and will be able to pick one player from each of these lists, picking 30 players in total.

