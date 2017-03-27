The LG G6 Becomes the Official Smartp...

The LG G6 Becomes the Official Smartphone of the Montreal Canadiens

Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

LG Electronics Canada will launch its latest smartphone, the LG G6, making it the official phone of the Montreal Canadiens. This is an extension of an ongoing major sponsorship partnership with the Club de Hockey Canadien Inc. and LG's premium G and V series smartphones, home electronics and home appliances.

