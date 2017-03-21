Red Wings vs. Canadiens: Riley Sheahan has scored more goals vs. Montreal than any team
In four full NHL seasons, Sheahan has scored more goals against the Canadiens than any other team. He has five goals and two assists in 15 career games vs. Montreal.
