Recap: Dallas Stars Give Up Three In ...

Recap: Dallas Stars Give Up Three In the Third, Lose to Montreal Canadiens 4-1

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

While the Benn brothers were taking media call after media call, Al Montoya was turning up injured at the morning skate. That meant Carey Price , probably the single best netminder in the world, would start against the Dallas Stars .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC