Race to the Bottom: The key battles for 2017 NHL Entry Draft Lottery positioning
As the final games are played in the NHL's regular season, the 16 playoff spots are gradually being locked down by the league's top teams. The final two weeks will feature hotly contested battles between those in do-or-die situations to make the post-season and continue playing hockey in mid-April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC