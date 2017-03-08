PuckDrop Podcast with Jonathan Sigalet

One of FrA lunda's marquee signings this off-season was Jonathan Sigalet from SHL competitor LuleA . The Vancouver-born defender tells us a story that spans over three leagues, a college degree, and two brand new teams in the KHL - Lev Propad and Slovan Bratislava - before turning to the SHL where he seems to have found a role that lets him play to his strengths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.