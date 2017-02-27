P.K. Subban's Montreal 'homecoming' begins with Governor General award ceremony
P.K. Subban will receive a meritorious service decoration, given to recognize exceptional deeds that bring honour to Canada, at the Montreal Children's Hospital atrium that bears his name this morning. The star NHL defenceman is one of 13 people who will receive awards from Governor General David Johnston today in Montreal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC