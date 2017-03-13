Outdoor NHL game between Ottawa Senat...

Outdoor NHL game between Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens to be announced Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron, centre, squeezes between Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf, left, and Ottawa Senators' Tom Pyatt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, November 22, 2016. With NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in town Friday to speak at Mayor Jim Watson's breakfast series, sources told Postmedia the league is expected to call a news conference at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Friday morning at 11 a.m. to confirm the Senators and Habs will faceoff at TD Place in an outdoor game on Dec. 17th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC