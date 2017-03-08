Ouellette says CWHL final a boost for women's hockey, except lack of French TV
Caroline Ouellette took a dig at Quebec's francophone media Wednesday while celebrating the Montreal Canadiennes victory in the Canadian Women's Hockey League final. The veteran forward wondered why the final on Sunday in Ottawa, which drew a record audience for the CWHL on English television, was not broadcast by any French-language network.
