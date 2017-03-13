Ottawa Senators to host Montreal Cana...

Ottawa Senators to host Montreal Canadiens in outdoor game to mark NHL centennial

Read more: Canada.com

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens in an outdoor game on Dec. 16 to mark the league's 100th anniversary. It will take place almost 100 years after Ottawa and Montreal met on the NHL's opening night of Dec. 19, 1917.

