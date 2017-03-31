NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for...

NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 30

Brendan Gallagher enjoyed a career night with a goal and three assists to send the Canadiens to a 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers that allowed Montreal to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Reilly Smith and Michael Matheson scored for Florida, which was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss and the Boston Bruins' win.

