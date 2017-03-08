NHL keen on Arizona, not so much on Olympics
NHL keen on Arizona, not so much on Olympics Commissioner Gary Bettman supports Coyotes staying in Phoenix area Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mGArHu BOCA RATON, Fla. - The NHL is staying in Arizona but still unlikely to go to South Korea for the Olympics next year.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
