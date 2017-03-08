NHL failing to capitalize on readily available technology to speed up the game

At the recent General Managers Meetings in Boca Raton, Florida, National Hockey League GMs discussed various ideas that would improve the flow and pace of the game. This is a perennial point of discussion at the gatherings, dating back to the 'dead puck era' which brought the game to a standstill with all the clutching and grabbing and increasingly ridiculous goalie equipment shrouding the nets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.