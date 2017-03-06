NHL: Bobrovsky shuts out opposition f...

NHL: Bobrovsky shuts out opposition for 3rd game in a row

" COLUMBUS, Ohio " Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night. Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

