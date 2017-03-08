Montreal Canadiens' Carey Price passe...

Montreal Canadiens' Carey Price passes Dryden for franchise wins

Turtle Island News

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter It was a historic Saturday nght for Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price who passed Ken Dryden for third on the franchise all-time win list. In what was a stellar performance, Price, or Mr. Saturday night as he is known, made 32 saves, with many coming in spectacular fashion in a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs which now pushes him past Dryden with 259 career wins.

Chicago, IL

