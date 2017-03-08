Montreal Canadiens Alumni show off skill during exhibition game
The Montreal Canadiens Alumni hockey team showed flashed of brilliance while earning a 10-7 win over the Swift Current Emergency Services team on Friday night. There were lots of bleu-blanc-rouge jerseys in the crowd at the exhibition contest played at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex.
