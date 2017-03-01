Montreal Canadiens acquire F Andreas Martinsen for Sven Andrighetto
Martinsen is on an expiring contract, and Andrighetto requires waivers if they were to send him down, and with the Habs rearranging their bottom six, it isn't out of the question that the Habs risked losing him for nothing as he has been a healthy scratch more often then he has played under Claude Julien. Martinsen only makes $640,000 and represents a small savings on the cap over Andrighetto.
