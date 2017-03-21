Mantha scores in overtime as Detroit ...

Mantha scores in overtime as Detroit Red Wings top Montreal Canadiens 2-1

13 hrs ago

Anthony Mantha scored at 4:50 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Mantha scored his 15th of the season on a wrist shot from close range to give the Red Wings their third win in four games.

