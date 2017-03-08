Live: Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers 15 minutes ago | Sportsnet Staff
EDMONTON, Alberta -- David Desharnais thinks it's a good thing that he will face the Montreal Canadiens so soon after they traded him to the Edmonton Oilers. The center has played 438 career NHL games -- 435 of them in the famous bleu, blanc et rouge.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
