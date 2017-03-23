Lines and Rosters: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens
After a big 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, the 'Canes continue their March grind in Montreal against the Canadiens tonight. It appears that it will be Eddie Lack in between the pipes after two games in which Cam Ward got the nod.
