IceCaps weekend recap: Yann Danis ear...

IceCaps weekend recap: Yann Danis earns his first shutout of the season against the Toronto Marlies

15 hrs ago

Trying to secure their spot in the playoff race, the St. John's IceCaps started their six-game road trip off on the right foot. With three games in as many days against North Division rivals, the IceCaps first took on the last-place Rochester Americans on Friday night that ended in a 3-0 shutout victory .

