IceCaps vs. Americans recap: Charles ...

IceCaps vs. Americans recap: Charles Hudon and Chris Terry power St. John's to weekend sweep

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

There's no rest for the wicked as the IceCaps were set to close out their St. Patrick's Day weekend series with the Rochester Americans. St. John's secured the win on Friday night on the back of a dominant Charlie Lindgren performance in net, and would get more of the same from their netminder on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC