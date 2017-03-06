IceCaps sign Guillaume Asselin, release Alex Ranger from PTO
The St. John's IceCaps have announced the signing of forward Guillaume Asselin to a two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the duration of the season. Asselin was a leading scorer in U Sports for University de QuA©bec a Trois-RiviA res last season and won the 2016 Canadian University Player of the Year.
