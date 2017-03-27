Halifax boy invited on Carolina Hurri...

Halifax boy invited on Carolina Hurricanes team bus after attending first NHL game

Read more: Amherst Daily News

A nine-year-old boy from Eastern Passage got more than a signed hockey puck at his first NHL game. Chambers with his favourite player Lee Stempniak, on the Carolina Hurricanes' team bus after their 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

