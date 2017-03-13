Habs lines at practice: McCarron the odd man out, Emelin paired with Petry

Trios du #CH A l'entraA nement: Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw Lehkonen-Galchenyuk-Radulov Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher King-Ott-Mitchell #Habs Max Pacioretty found himself alongside Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw, whereas Artturi Lehkonen was slotted with Alex Galchenyuk and Alex Radulov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.