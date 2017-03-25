Goalie nods: It's Anderson vs. Price ...

Goalie nods: It's Anderson vs. Price for first place in the Atlantic

The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are locked in a fierce fight for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, and they will have one more chance to take advantage of a head-to-head matchup on Saturday night. It will be the fifth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams - and third in the past eight days - as the two teams enter the night separated by just a single point in the standing .

