Friday Habs Headlines: Alex Galchenyuk is producing well under Claude Julien
Dans un rare match sans Galchenyuk au centre, le CH termine la rencontre A 35% au cercle des mises en jeu. Paul Byron is the Habs nominee for the Bill Masterton trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC